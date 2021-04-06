BENEDICT -- Ruth (Wolstenholm) Hanson will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Thursday. April 15, 2021. Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren are requesting a card shower to help Ruth celebrate this milestone. Please send cards in care of Mark Hanson, 1007 Road 25, Benedict, NE 68316.
Birthday, Hanson
90 years
