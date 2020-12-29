 Skip to main content
Birthday, Green
90 Years

Duane Green

McCOOL JCT. -- Duane Green will be celebrating his 90th birthday on January 3. 

His family is requesting a card shower to help him celebrate his special day. Greetings and well wishes can be sent to: Duane Green, P.O. Box 254, McCool Junction, Nebraska, 68401.

