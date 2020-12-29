Birthday, Green
90 Years
SEWARD -- Vernon Dey will be celebrating his 90th Birthday on Friday, December 25. His family is requesting a card shower to help Vernon celeb…
YORK -- Frank Harre will celebrate his 80th birthday on Dec. 25. He would be honored to receive cards from his many friends and business assoc…
WACO – Janis George, of Waco, is celebrating her 90th birthday on December 15, 2020. Her family would like to request a card shower to help he…
YORK -- Dama Lind will be celebrating her 99th Birthday on December 29, 2020. To help her celebrate cards and greetings can be sent to her at:…