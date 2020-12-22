 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birthday, Dey
0 comments

Birthday, Dey

90 Years

  • 0
Vernon Dey

Vernon Dey

SEWARD -- Vernon Dey will be celebrating his 90th Birthday on Friday, December 25. His family is requesting a card shower to help Vernon celebrate this milestone occasion.

Greetings may be sent to him at: Ridgewood Rehab & Care Center, 624 Pinewood Ave., Meadowlark #110A,

Seward, NE, 68434.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthday, Harre
Birthdays

Birthday, Harre

  • Updated

YORK -- Frank Harre will celebrate his 80th birthday on Dec. 25. He would be honored to receive cards from his many friends and business assoc…

Birthdays

Birthday, Reichlinger

YORK – Perry Reichlinger will celebrate his 100th birthday on December 15. Please send cards and greetings to him at: #2 Country Club Terrace,…

Birthday, Lind
Birthdays

Birthday, Lind

YORK -- Dama Lind will be celebrating her 99th Birthday on December 29, 2020. To help her celebrate cards and greetings can be sent to her at:…

Birthday, George
Birthdays

Birthday, George

WACO – Janis George, of Waco, is celebrating her 90th birthday on December 15, 2020. Her family would like to request a card shower to help he…

Birthdays

Birthday, Reichlinger

YORK – The family of Perry Reichlinger ask you to help him celebrate his 100th birthday on December 15. Cards and memory notes may be sent to …

Birthday, Gene Miller
Birthdays

Birthday, Gene Miller

YORK – Gene Miller will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Nov. 29, 2020. To help him celebrate the special day, his family is requesting a c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News