Birthday, Bolte
90 Years
Related to this story
Most Popular
YORK – Happy 95th birthday, Wilfred Medinger! From, Marietta, Michael, John and Janelle and Lori and Tim.
YORK – Melba Willits will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Friday, February 19, 2021. Her family is requesting a card shower to help Melba …
GRESHAM -- The family of Lee Cain is requesting a card shower in honor of his 85th birthday on March 1. His family includes his wife, Carolyn;…
YORK – Wanda Apetz of York will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Sunday, Feb. 14. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor. Gree…