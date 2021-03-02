 Skip to main content
Birthday, Bolte
Birthday, Bolte

90 Years

Bolte

Bud Bolte

YORK -- Bud Bolte will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Sunday, March 7, 2021. His family is requesting a card shower to help Bud celebrate this milestone. Cards may be sent to him at: 308 W 19th St. York, Ne 68467.

