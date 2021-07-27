 Skip to main content
Birthday: Wyant, 90 years old
Birthday: Wyant, 90 years old

Fred Wyant

Fred Wyant

YORK – Fred Wyant is celebrating his 90th birthday on Aug. 7. His family is requesting a card shower to help him celebrate this very special day. Cards and well wishes can be mailed to him at: 724 N. Nebraska Ave., York, NE, 68467-3047.

