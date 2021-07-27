Birthday: Wyant, 90 years old
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ryan and Amanda Hinds, of Seward, are the parents of a daughter, Mackenzie Lynn Min Jee Hinds, born at 2 p.m. on April 5, 2021 at Seward Hospi…
Spencer and Maryah (Calkins) Friesen, of Sutton, are the parents of a daughter, Grace LaVonne Friesen, born at 7:48 p.m. on July 14, 2021 at Y…
Marcus and Michelle (Bik) Paulson, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Kinsley Jade Paulson, born at 7:18 a.m. on July 16, 2021 at York Ge…
Delayne and Lakin (Lynch) Bohac, of Seward, are the parents of a daughter, Lainey Lee Bohac, born at 9:09 on July 14, 2021 at York General Hos…
- Updated
Michael and Pamela Harris, of Pleasant Valley, New York, are the parents of a daughter, Allison Amora Harris, born at 8:08 a.m. on June 20, 20…
Ron and Cheryl Luebbe of York will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on July 25, 2021, during an open house.
- Updated
Tree and Jordeyn (Johnson) Burks, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Khyrie Selah Ann Burks, born at 3:29 p.m. on June 28, 2021 at York G…
- Updated
Brian C. and Stephanie Bellows, of Lincoln, are the parents of a daughter, Indy Renee Bellows, born at 10:15 a.m. on June 10, 2021 at Bryan Me…
Ruth Harrison will be 101 years young this July 27. The family wishes to celebrate this special occasion with a card shower. Greetings may be …
- Updated
Alex and Kaitlyn (Clift) Preslicka, of Bradshaw, are the parents of a son, Oakley Clayton Preslicka, born at 8:26 a.m. on June 22, 2021 at Yor…