Birthday, Geiger

EXETER -- The family of Marion Geiger is requesting a card shower to help celebrate Marion’s 90th Birthday on October 29. Cards can be sent to P.O. Box 346 Exeter, NE 68351.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
EXETER -- The family of Marion Geiger is requesting a card shower to help celebrate Marion’s 90th Birthday on October 29. Cards can be sent to P.O. Box 346 Exeter, NE 68351.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.