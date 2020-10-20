 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birthday, Geiger
0 comments

Birthday, Geiger

90 Years

  • 0
Marion Geiger

EXETER -- The family of Marion Geiger is requesting a card shower to help celebrate Marion’s 90th Birthday on October 29. Cards can be sent to P.O. Box 346 Exeter, NE 68351.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wedding, Hall
Family

Wedding, Hall

ESTES PARK, COLO. – The Wedding Pavillion at Black Canyon Inn in Estes Park, Colo., was the site of the August 3, 2020, marriage of Molly Ruth…

Wedding, Donovan
Family

Wedding, Donovan

GENEVA -- On September 26, 2020, Bill Donovan and Kelli Saatmann were united in marriage in an intimate ceremony at Hidden Hills Country Club.…

Birth, Steingard
Family

Birth, Steingard

  • Updated

Tanner and Brie (Zerger) Steingard, of Aurora, are the parents of a son, Arlo John Steingard, born at 8:55 p.m. on October 12, 2020 at York Ge…

Birthday, Cool
Family

Birthday, Cool

  • Updated

SUPERIOR -- Twila Cool will be celebrating her 80th birthday on October 16. Her family, which includes Stan and Carla Green and family, Jerry …

Wedding, Kelch
Family

Wedding, Kelch

MINDEN – Hannah Christensen and Jerry Kelch were married on August 8, 2020 by Rev. Vicki Klemm with their families present at the Minden Opera…

Birthday, Thompson
Family

Birthday, Thompson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Joe Thompson will celebrate his 90th birthday on October 26. His family would like to honor him with a card shower. Greet…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News