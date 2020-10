YORK – The family of Elaine Dahlgren would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 95th birthday on November 4, 2020. Her children are Chuck (Rita) Pfenning and Jo (Gary) Warren. Please send your cards to: Elaine Dahlgren, P.O. Box 159, 2600 N. Lincoln Avenue, York, NE, 68467. Thank you so much for your part in her life. We know that hearing from you will be a blessing to her.