Birthday/Anniversary, Henke

BEAVER CROSSING -- The family of Dwight and Diane Henke are requesting a card shower to celebrate Diane's 60th birthday and Dwight and Diane's 40th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 14. They were married at St. John's Lutheran Church in Cordova.

The couple has three daughters, Crystal and April of Lincoln and Laura (Brady) Pulliam of Beaver Crossing. They have three grandchildren, Reed, Quinn and Ash.

Cards of congratulations can be sent to: 848 420th, Beaver Crossing, NE 68313.