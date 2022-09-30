 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birthday

Birthday - Schmit

Barbara Schmit

Barbara Schmit

CODY – The family of Barbara Schmit would like to honor her with a card shower for her 100th birthday on Oct. 5. Anyone wishing to send a card, her address is: P.O. Box 58, Cody, Nebraska, 69211.

