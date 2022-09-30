Birthday - Richter

GRESHAM – The family of Shirley Richter are requesting a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday on October 7, 2022. Please send cards to her at: Shirley Richter, 2109 Rd 25, Gresham, NE, 68367.
