GRAND ISLAND – Glenn Palensky will turn 80 on March 27, 2023. Please help us celebrate him with a card shower. Greetings can be sent to him at: 4340 Aster Drive, Grand Island, NE, 68803.
Birthday BELL | 98 years
Birthday - Palensky
