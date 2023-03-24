Related to this story

Birth - Wiedenfeld

Nathen Wiedenfeld and Danielle (Andelt) Wright, of York, are the parents of a son, Braxton James Wiedenfeld, born at 5:36 p.m. on March 6, 202…

Birth - McGowan

Dylan and Courtney (Naber) McGowan, of York, are the parents of a son, Jase Lawrence McGowan, born at 1:10 p.m. on February 21, 2023 at York G…