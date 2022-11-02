 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birthday

Birthday - Palensky

  • 0
Palensky

Palensky — 80 Years

GRAND ISLAND — Please help us celebrate Loretta Palensky’s 80th birthday on November 14 with a card shower. Send cards to 4340 Aster Drive, Grand Island, NE, 68803.

Love, Brad, Kim, Lori and their families

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birth - Bolte

Birth - Bolte

Preston and Kendall (Mauer) Bolte, of York, are the parents of a son, Crew Wray Bolte, born at 11:38 p.m. on October 18, 2022 at York General …

Birth - Wright

Birth - Wright

Kyle and Sadie (Martin) Wright, of Benedict, are the parents of a daughter, Jacey Claire Wright, born at 7:29 a.m. on October 10, 2022 at York…

Birth - Propheter

Birth - Propheter

Jonathan and Lindsey (Bergkamp) Propheter, of York, are the parents of a son, Jacob Nolan Propheter, born at 12:18 p.m. on October 3, 2022 at …

Birth - Kelch

Birth - Kelch

Kyle Kelch and Kirsten Vandecoevering, of Milford, are the parents of a daughter, Paisley Marie Kelch, born at 9:15 a.m. on October 7, 2022 at…

Birth - Postier

Birth - Postier

Stephen and Monica Postier, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Natasha Rose Postier, born at 4:17 p.m. on September 23, 2022 at Memorial …

Birth - Slezak

Birth - Slezak

Riley and Chloe Slezak, of Lincoln, are the parents of a son Michael James Slezak born at 2:08 a.m. on September 21, 2022 in Lincoln. He weigh…

Birth - Dowty

Birth - Dowty

Cole Dowty and Destiny Crawford are the parents of a son, Ezra William Dowty, born at 5:19 p.m. on September 28, 2022 at York General Hospital…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News