Olson — 100 Years

CREIGHTON – The family of Vera (Watson) Olson is requesting a card shower in her honor of her 100th birthday. Vera was born near Utica to John and Elda (Christian) Watson on October 11, 1922. She lived in Norfolk for a number of years before moving to Creighton. Cards may be sent to her at the Creighton Care Center, 1603 Main St., Creighton, NE 68729.