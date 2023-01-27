YORK — Please join the family in wishing Jayne Jackson a very happy 90th birthday on February 17. Her family is requesting a card shower from all her friends and acquaintances on this birthday milestone. Cards may be sent to: 911 S. Country Club Ave, York, NE, 68467.
Birthday - Jackson
