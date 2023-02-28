YORK -- Phyliss Bell will be celebrating her 98th birthday on March 5. To help her celebrate this special day cards and well wishes can be sent to: 2222 N. Lincoln Ave. #312,York, NE, 68467.
Birthday - Bell
