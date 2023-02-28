Related to this story

Most Popular

Birth - Jones

Birth - Jones

Nathan and Adicen (Lillie) Jones, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Sailor Elise Jones, born at 4:06 a.m. on February 16, 2023 at York G…

Birth - Holmes

Birth - Holmes

Austin Lee Holmes Sr. and Haylea Nichols are the parents of a son, Austin Lee Holmes Jr., born at 7:12 a.m. on January 31, 2023 at York Genera…

Birth - Knoell

Birth - Knoell

Dylan Knoell and Madison Chew of York are the parents of a son, Benjamin Jeremiah Knoell, born at 11:41p.m. on January 16, 2023 at CHI Health …

Birth - Leinen

Birth - Leinen

Joey and Alison (Veburg) Leinen, both of York, are the parents of a daughter, Millie Jo Leinen, born at 7:42 p.m. on January 27, 2023 at Hende…

Birth - Velasquez-Perez

Birth - Velasquez-Perez

Ricardo Velasquez-Lopez and Bicky Perez-Ixmas are the parents of a daughter, Abby Elda Velasquez-Perez, born at 12:17 a.m. on February 7, 2023…