YORK – An open house in celebration of Shirley Arbogast’s 80th birthday will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 2 – 4 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Greetings may be sent to her at: 6 Houston Road, York, NE, 68467.
Birthday -- Shirley Arbogast, 80 years
