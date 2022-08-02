 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Birthday -- Shirley Arbogast, 80 years

  • 0
Shirley Arbogast

Shirley Arbogast 

YORK – An open house in celebration of Shirley Arbogast’s 80th birthday will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 2 – 4 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Greetings may be sent to her at: 6 Houston Road, York, NE, 68467.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birth -- Reese Kathleen Osterman

Birth -- Reese Kathleen Osterman

Sam Osterman and Sydney Pfeifer, of Bradshaw, are the parents of a daughter, Reese Kathleen Osterman, born at 12:46 p.m. on July 21, 2022 at Y…

Birthday -- Iris Pugh, 100 years

Birthday -- Iris Pugh, 100 years

BRADSHAW -- Please join in celebrating Iris Chrisman Pugh’s 100th Birthday on August 1 with a surprise card shower. Please no gifts or flowers…

Birth -- Addisen M. Tritt

Birth -- Addisen M. Tritt

Terry Tritt and Adrianna Hight, both of York, are the parents of a daughter, Addisen M. Tritt, born at 7:13 a.m. on July 14, 2022 at York Gene…

Birth -- Camren Lee Anderson

Birth -- Camren Lee Anderson

Shawn and Casandra (Olnes) Anderson, of York, are the parents of a son, Camren Lee Anderson, born at 2:41 p.m. on July 20, 2022 at York Genera…

Birth -- Damian Mendoza Enriquez

Birth -- Damian Mendoza Enriquez

Erick and Susana (Enriquez) Mendoza, of York, are the parents of a son, Damian Mendoza Enriquez, born at 8:47 p.m. at York General Hospital in…

Birth -- Oakleigh Mae Korn

Birth -- Oakleigh Mae Korn

Jake Korn and Taylor (Buller) Neudecker, of McCool Junction, are the parents of a daughter, Oakleigh Mae Korn, born at 4:24 p.m. on June 30, 2…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News