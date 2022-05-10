 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birthday -- Ramona Wize, 90

Ramona Wize 90th Birthday.jpg

Ramona Wize

YORK – Ramona Wize will turn 90 on May 24, 2022. Ramona's family would like you to join us in a card shower for her birthday on May 24. Please send cards to 2714 North Lincoln Avenue, Rm 303, York NE, 68467.

