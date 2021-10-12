 Skip to main content
Birthday -- Pat McElhose, 80 years
Birthday -- Pat McElhose, 80 years

Pat McElhose

Pat McElhose

MCCOOL JCT. -- Pat McElhose will celebrate her 80th birthday with family and friends on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. with an open house at the McCool Town Hall, 323 East M Street in McCool Junction.

Come help Pat celebrate her special day.

