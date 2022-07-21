Birthday -- Nellie Blankenship, 98 years

ROCKDALE, TEXAS -- Nellie Blankenship will be celebrating her 98th birthday on July 28. The family is requesting a card shower to help Nellie celebrate. Greetings and well wishes can be sent to: Nellie Blankenship C/O Rockdale Estates and Rehab. 1350 West Cameron Ave., Rockdale, Texas 76567.
