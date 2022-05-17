YORK -- MaryAnn Bristol will be 80 on May 25, 2022. Please join her family in celebrating her birthday with a card shower. Birthday wishes can be mailed to her at 627 East 19th Street, York, NE 68467
Birthday -- MaryAnn Bristol, 80
