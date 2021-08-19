 Skip to main content
Birthday -- Mary Struebing
Mary Struebing

YORK -- Do you recognize this spunky little lady? She’s having a birthday and we would like to “Shower” her with cards for her special day! We love you Mom, Grandma & Great-Grandma xxoo

Send cards and greetings: Mary Struebing, 2223 Cardinal Lane, York, NE, 68467.

