Birthday -- Loyd Erks, 85

Loyd Erks

UTICA -- The family of Loyd Erks would like to honor him with a card shower for his 85th birthday which is May 27. His children include Cheryl Eichler, Rod Erks and Deb Stuhr, as well as having seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Greetings can be sent to Box 33, Utica, NE 68456. Thank you for celebrating this special guy with us and for being a blessing in his life!

