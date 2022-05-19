UTICA -- The family of Loyd Erks would like to honor him with a card shower for his 85th birthday which is May 27. His children include Cheryl Eichler, Rod Erks and Deb Stuhr, as well as having seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Greetings can be sent to Box 33, Utica, NE 68456. Thank you for celebrating this special guy with us and for being a blessing in his life!
Birthday -- Loyd Erks, 85
