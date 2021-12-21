Birthday -- Lila Senff-Miller, 90 years old
Bryan and Brittany (Ellis) Kretz, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Zadie Kaylynn Kretz, born at 2:50 p.m. on December 2, 2021 at York G…
Ben and Kelli Kaiser, of York, are the parents of a son, Luke Benjamin Kaiser, born at 11:51 a.m. on October 27, 2021 at Bryan East in Lincoln…
Grant and Hannah (Bamesberger) Conroy, of McCool Jct., are the parents of a daughter, Remi Lynn Conroy, born at 5:30 p.m. on November 19, 2021…
William “Eric” and Abbey (Koch) Johnson, of Omaha, are the parents of a son, Thompson Andrew Johnson, born at 8:30 a.m. on September 7, 2021 a…
Patrick and Rebecca (Postier) Cast, of Beaver Crossing, are the parents of a daughter, Lydia Mae Cast, born at 8:59 a.m. on September 14, 2021…
MCCOOL JCT. -- The family of Paul Weiss is hosting a card shower in honor of his 70th birthday on Tuesday, December 14. Please mail cards to: …
Mitchell and Shelby (Real) Softley of Fairmont, would like to announce the birth of their daughter Charlotte Clayton Softley. She was born Nov…
Joseph and Autumn (Wood) Arkel, of York, are the parents of a son, Maxwell Lee Arkel, born at 7:16 a.m. on December 7, 2021 at York General Ho…
David Nelson and Katherine Marin, both of York, are the parents of a daughter, Hannah April Nelson, born at 7:34 a.m. on November 17, 2021 at …
EXETER -- Eyvonne Johnson will be celebrating her 100th birthday on December 9, 2021. Help Eyvonne celebrate her special day with a card shower.