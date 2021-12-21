Birthday -- Lila Senff-Miller, 90 years old

 Skip to main content
HAMPTON -- Come and help celebrate Lila Senff-Miller’s 90th Birthday. Lila’s family will host an Open House on January 1, 2022 from 2 - 4 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church Parish Hall (1511 North Y Rd. Hampton, NE). Cards may be sent to: 2405 E. 15th Road. Hampton, NE 68843.

