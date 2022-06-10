YORK -- Larry Langner will turn 90 on June 16. Please help him celebrate his birthday with a card shower. Cards can be sent to: 809 S Country Club Ave York, NE 68467.
Birthday -- Larry Langner, 90 years
Related to this story
Most Popular
Alexander and Delilah (Choat) Potter, of Shelby, are the parents of a daughter, Raylin Josephine Potter, born at 7:54 p.m. on May 31, 2022 at …
FULLERTON – Wally and Donna (Caster) Driewer of Fullerton, formerly of Hampton, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 3, 2022.
YORK -- Melvin and JoAnn Reetz have been blessed by being together for 75 years. Together with their daughters and son-in-laws, Sheri Beins (J…
Aaron and Melanie (Friesen) Dickey, of York, are the parents of a son, Henry Edward Dickey, born at 11:44 p.m. on May 24, 2022 at York General…
Joel and Melissa (Clark) Fehlhafer, of McCool Junction, are the parents of a daughter, Myla Rae Fehlhafer, born at 8:05 p.m. on May 24, 2022 a…
YORK -- The family of Byron Covey would like to honor him with a card shower for his 90th Birthday on June 5.
LINCOLN – Joan Peterson celebrated her 88th birthday on June 7. Please help Joan celebrate by sending a card to Fallbrook Assisted Living and …
Grant and Regina (Fischer) Suddarth, of Omaha, are the parents of a daughter, Clare Angelica Suddarth, born at 1:50 p.m. on May 5, 2022 at Met…
LINCOLN -- Kayleen Ostergard will turn 80 on June 17. Her family is requesting a card shower in celebration of this milestone. Cards can be se…
YORK -- Katherine Hankel will turn 70 on June 20. Please join her family in celebrating her birthday with a card shower. Birthday wishes can b…