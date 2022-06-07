LINCOLN -- Kayleen Ostergard will turn 80 on June 17. Her family is requesting a card shower in celebration of this milestone. Cards can be sent to: Kayleen Ostergard, 3900 Pine Lake Rd., Apt 209, Lincoln, NE, 68516.
Birthday -- Kayleen Ostergard, 80 years
Related to this story
Most Popular
Alexander and Delilah (Choat) Potter, of Shelby, are the parents of a daughter, Raylin Josephine Potter, born at 7:54 p.m. on May 31, 2022 at …
Joel and Melissa (Clark) Fehlhafer, of McCool Junction, are the parents of a daughter, Myla Rae Fehlhafer, born at 8:05 p.m. on May 24, 2022 a…
Aaron and Melanie (Friesen) Dickey, of York, are the parents of a son, Henry Edward Dickey, born at 11:44 p.m. on May 24, 2022 at York General…
Nick and Megan Faller, of Hampton, are the parents of a son, Hayes Alan Faller, born at 11:41 a.m. on May 27, 2022 at Mary Lanning Healthcare …
FULLERTON – Wally and Donna (Caster) Driewer of Fullerton, formerly of Hampton, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 3, 2022.
Grant and Regina (Fischer) Suddarth, of Omaha, are the parents of a daughter, Clare Angelica Suddarth, born at 1:50 p.m. on May 5, 2022 at Met…
YORK -- The family of Byron Covey would like to honor him with a card shower for his 90th Birthday on June 5.
Warren and Kathleen Rauner, of Stromsburg, are the parents of a daughter, Nova Athena Rauner, born at 2:40 a.m. on May 24, 2022 at York Genera…
Mitch and Kelsey (Chapek) Pankoke, of Beaver Crossing, are the parents of a son, Callum Dean Pankoke, born at 7:07 a.m. on May 11, 2022 at Yor…
Paul and Kelli (Gruber) Gribben, of Fort Collins, Colo., are the parents of a daughter, Claire Diane Gribben, born on February 7, 2022. She we…