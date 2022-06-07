 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birthday -- Katherine Hankel, 70

Katherine Hankel

Katherine Hankel 

YORK -- Katherine Hankel will turn 70 on June 20. Please join her family in celebrating her birthday with a card shower. Birthday wishes can be mailed to: 1106 Rd. 20, York, NE 68467.

