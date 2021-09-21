Birthday -- Jerry Neville, 80 years old

YORK -- Jerry Neville will be celebrating his 80th Birthday on Wednesday, Sept. 22. If you see him around be sure to tell him Happy Birthday.
Billy and Matina (Stockinger) Foreman, of Stromsburg, are the parents of a daughter, Samantha Louella Foreman, born at 7:14 on September 8, 20…
Ty Miller and Roxann Mayhew, of York, are the parents of a son, Zackery Charles Miller, born at 2:18 a.m. on September 12, 2021 at York Genera…
Darrell and Jessica (Vensky) Traudt, of York, are the parents of a son, Gunner Alan Traudt, born on September 14, 2021 at York General Hospita…
Eric and Abby (Tobin) Scheele, of Beaver Crossing, are the parents of a son, Ryatt Alan Scheele, born at 7:12 a.m. on September 9, 2021 at Yor…
Seth and Jessica Staehr, of York, are the parents of a son, Henry Alfred Staehr, born at 2:12 a.m. on September 3, 2021 at York General Hospit…
Morgan and CharMae (McLean) Glause, of Benedict, are the parents of a son, Sage Morgan Glause, born at 7:15 a.m. on September 3, 2021 at York …
Jake and Grace Staehr, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Camila Grace Staehr, born at 1:31 p.m. on August 20, 2021 at York General Hospi…
WACO – Congratulations to Gale and Carol Gruber who were married 50 years ago on September 17, 1971. Your children and grandchildren are bless…
Brandon and Tiffany (Heine) Suhr, of McCool Junction, are the parents of a daughter, Jordinn Marie Suhr, born at 4:02 p.m. on August 18, 2021 …
Brock and Michelle Franssen, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Lara James Marie Franssen, born at 9:08 a.m. on August 2, 2021 at Fillmor…
