 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Birthday -- Iris Pugh, 100 years

  • 0
Iris Chrisman Pugh

Iris Chrisman Pugh 

BRADSHAW -- Please join in celebrating Iris Chrisman Pugh’s 100th Birthday on August 1 with a surprise card shower. Please no gifts or flowers, just a card. Cards can be sent to: P.O. Box 86, Bradshaw, NE, 68319.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birth -- Addisen M. Tritt

Birth -- Addisen M. Tritt

Terry Tritt and Adrianna Hight, both of York, are the parents of a daughter, Addisen M. Tritt, born at 7:13 a.m. on July 14, 2022 at York Gene…

Birth -- Oakleigh Mae Korn

Birth -- Oakleigh Mae Korn

Jake Korn and Taylor (Buller) Neudecker, of McCool Junction, are the parents of a daughter, Oakleigh Mae Korn, born at 4:24 p.m. on June 30, 2…

Birth -- Lana Louise Becker

Birth -- Lana Louise Becker

Allen and Bobbi Jo (Schutz) Becker, of McCool Junction, are the parents of a daughter, Lana Louise Becker, born at 3:50 p.m. on June 27, 2022 …

Birth -- Brooklyn Joy Sherman

Birth -- Brooklyn Joy Sherman

Steve and Kristen (Schrad) Sherman, of Fairmont, are the parents of a daughter, Brooklyn Joy Sherman, born at 10:40 a.m. on June 20, 2022 at B…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News