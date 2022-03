ELKHORN -- Imo Richardson will be celebrating her 100th birthday on March 30, 2022. Help Imo Richardson celebrate her special milestone with a birthday card shower.

Birthday greetings and well wishes can be sent to: Imo Richardson 19400 Elk Ridge Drive, Apt. 138 Elkhorn, NE 68022.

If you wanted to call Imo, contact her son Lee at lifopro@aol.com to get her phone number at Elk Ridge Village.