Birthday -- Harrison, 101 years
Birthday -- Harrison, 101 years

Ruth Harrison

Ruth Harrison will be 101 years young this July 27. The family wishes to celebrate this special occasion with a card shower. Greetings may be sent to her at York General Hearthstone, 2600 N. Lincoln Ave., Room 504, York, NE. 68467.

Tags

