Birthday -- Harrison, 101 years
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Michael and Pamela Harris, of Pleasant Valley, New York, are the parents of a daughter, Allison Amora Harris, born at 8:08 a.m. on June 20, 20…
Jonathon and McKenzie (Hall) Riggs, of York, are the parents of a son, Brooks Lee Riggs, born at 7:18 on June 30, 2021 at York General Hospita…
YORK – John and Linda Budler will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 10. They will be hosting, with their children, Pa…
- Updated
Brian C. and Stephanie Bellows, of Lincoln, are the parents of a daughter, Indy Renee Bellows, born at 10:15 a.m. on June 10, 2021 at Bryan Me…
Kodie and Linsey (Duke) McAulay, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Madeleine Jean McAulay, born at 3:34 p.m. on July 1, 2021 at York Gen…
- Updated
Tree and Jordeyn (Johnson) Burks, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Khyrie Selah Ann Burks, born at 3:29 p.m. on June 28, 2021 at York G…
UTICA – There was no reunion last year because of COVID, but the annual event is being resumed for the Stahr-Staehr-Wellman-Wellmann families.…
- Updated
Jamison and Samantha (Naber) Kaliff, of McCool Junction, are the parents of a son, Tate Dennis Kaliff, born at 7:21 a.m. on June 15, 2021 at Y…
Club Notes
- Updated
Alex and Kaitlyn (Clift) Preslicka, of Bradshaw, are the parents of a son, Oakley Clayton Preslicka, born at 8:26 a.m. on June 22, 2021 at Yor…