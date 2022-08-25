 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Birthday -- Gale D. Jones, 97 years

  • 0
Gale D Jones.jpg

Gale D. Jones

YORK – Gale D. Jones will be turning 97 on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Due to COVID and his recent health issues the family has decided to honor him with a card shower. Greetings may be sent to him at: 707 Nicholas Circle, York, NE, 68467. Those of you that would like to stop by, please feel free to do so.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birth -- September Rayne Coffey

Birth -- September Rayne Coffey

Levi Coffey and Jessica Bowerman, of McCool Junction, are the parents of a daughter, September Rayne Coffey, born at 1:22 p.m. on August 3, 20…

Birth -- Layla Sue Walker

Birth -- Layla Sue Walker

Tyler and Olivia Walker, of Hampton, are the parents of a daughter, Layla Sue Walker, born at 7:19 a.m. on August 5, 2022 at York General Hosp…

Birth -- Knox Thomas Mosel

Birth -- Knox Thomas Mosel

Blake and Nicolle (Francis) Mosel, of York, are the parents of a son, Knox Thomas Mosel, born at 2:13 p.m. on August 5, 2022 at York General H…

Birth -- Whitaker James Johnson

Birth -- Whitaker James Johnson

Paul and Kendra (Mostrom) Johnson, of McCool Junction, are the parents of a son, Whitaker James Johnson, born at 7:51 a.m. on August 1, 2022 a…

Birth -- Malachi Hayes Oborny

David and Malynda (Jensen) Oborny, of David City, are the parents of a son, Malachi Hayes Oborny, born on Aug. 2, 2022. He weighed 7 pounds an…

Heine Family reunion

STROMSBURG – Thirty-nine descendants of Albert and Helena Heine attended the annual reunion held this year at Buckley Park in Stromsburg on Ju…

Birth -- Beau Raleigh Roelfs

Birth -- Beau Raleigh Roelfs

Isaac Roelfs and Emily Borrer, both of Exeter, are the parents of a son, Beau Raleigh Roelfs, born at 1:46 p.m. on July 25, 2022 at York Gener…

Birth -- Damian Mendoza Enriquez

Birth -- Damian Mendoza Enriquez

Erick and Susana (Enriquez) Mendoza, of York, are the parents of a son, Damian Mendoza Enriquez, born at 8:47 p.m. at York General Hospital in…

Birth -- Ephraim Jones Kretz

Birth -- Ephraim Jones Kretz

David and Collette (Berens) Kretz, of York, are the parents of a son, Ephraim Jones Kretz, born at 7:17 a.m. on July 25, 2022 at York General …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News