Birthday -- Evelyn Driewer, 90 years

STROMSBURG -- The family of Evelyn (Rathje) Driewer would like to honor her with a card shower for her 90th birthday on January 22, 2022. Evelyn now resides at Midwest Covenant Home.

Her family includes: daughter, Leslie and Ed Lippert of Arvada, Colo.; daughter, Vicki and Neil Rasmussen of Ruston, La.; daughter-in-law, Janet (Larry) Driewer of Hampton and son, Jim Driewer of Hampton; 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Birthday wishes may be sent to: Evelyn Driewer, PO Box 367, Stromsburg, NE 68666.