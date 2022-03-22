STROMSBURG -- Eleanor Hatfield will be celebrating her 100th birthday March 25, 2022. Help Eleanor celebrate this milestone with a card shower. Cards and best wishes can be sent to her at PO Box 367 Stromsburg, NE 68666.
Birthday -- Eleanor Hatfield, 100 years
