Birthday -- Eleanor Hatfield, 100 years old

Eleanor Hatfield

STROMSBURG -- Eleanor Hatfield will be celebrating her 100th birthday March 25, 2022. Help Eleanor celebrate this milestone with a card shower. Cards and best wishes can be sent to her at PO Box 367 Stromsburg, NE 68666.

