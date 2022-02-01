 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birthday -- Dorothy Upton, 80
BEAVER CROSSING -- Lordy Lordy, look who's 40, well times two that is. LOL. On February 12, 2022, Dorothy Upton will turn 80. Please send her a birthday card at 202 Dimery Ave, Beaver Crossing, NE 68313.

