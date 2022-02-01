Birthday -- Dorothy Upton, 80
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dylan and Laura (Branting) Bjerrum, of York, are the parents of a son, Daxton Andrew Bjerrum, born at 3:39 p.m. on January 24, 2022 at York Ge…
Brandon and Jordan (Erickson) Hofmann, of Sutton, are the parents of a son, Jacob William Hofmann, born at 6:55 p.m. on January 24, 2022 at Yo…
SEWARD -- The family of Dolores Bartholomew is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Cards can be s…
Brandon Walker and Alli Nichols, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Everlea Lynn Walker, born at 12:37 p.m. on January 14, 2022 at York G…
AUSTIN, TEXAS – Kirsti Lynn Rehler and Bret Gardner exchanged wedding vows on March 26, 2021 in a 7 p.m. ceremony officiated by Pastor Todd Li…
STROMSBURG -- The family of Evelyn (Rathje) Driewer would like to honor her with a card shower for her 90th birthday on January 22, 2022. Evel…
Kyle Jindra and Aaliyah Horn, both of Friend, are the parents of a daughter, Meredith Pearl Jindra, born at 7:48 a.m. on January 6, 2022 at Yo…