Birthday -- Don Quiring, 80 years old

Don Quiring

Don Quiring 

Happy birthday Don Quiring! We extend to you our best wishes on your 80th birthday today. Friends and family will gather on Saturday, March 19, to celebrate this wonderful occasion.

