Birthday -- Dolores Bartholomew, 90
Birthday -- Dolores Bartholomew, 90

Dolores Bartholomew

SEWARD -- The family of Dolores Bartholomew is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Cards can be sent to Dolores at 1889 Meadow Lane Dr., Seward, NE 68434. Please take the time to write a note to Dolores about your favorite memory of her.

Her family includes sons: Steve (Lynda) Rathje, Mike (Diane) Rathje, Terry (Kris) Bartholomew, Brad (Dina) Rathje, Colby Bartholomew, Darin (Layla) Bartholomew and daughter: Cindy Rathje. She has 36 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

