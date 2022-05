YORK -- The family of Byron Covey would like to honor him with a card shower for his 90th Birthday on June 5.

His children include: Clint Covey, Pam (Po) Pomajzl, Linda (Clark) Kirkpatrick and Becky Becker along with their families. Thanks for celebrating this special guy with us. Cards may be sent to 611 E. 10th Street, Apt D1, York, NE 68467