YORK -- Bob George will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Friday, March 18. His family is requesting a card shower in his honor. Greetings may be sent to: 208 E. 5th, Apt. 3C, York, NE, 68467.
Birthday -- Bob George, 90 years old
