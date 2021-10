YORK -- Bernice Mason will celebrate her 101st birthday on October 25. Bernice is a lifelong resident of York County and longtime Children's Librarian at Kilgore Memorial Library.

Her children, Karla (Terry) Bergen and Ken R. Mason invite family and friends to honor her with a shower of cards and other correspondence.

Greeting may be sent to Bernice at her home since 1946: 637 West 6th Street, York. Her immediate family will help her celebrate with her favorite Runza meal on her birthday.