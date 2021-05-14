 Skip to main content
Birth, Sheets
Birth, Sheets

Sheets

Cheyenne Wilkey, of Central City, is the mother of a son, Owen Hickman Sheets, born at 2:29 p.m. on May 4, 2021 at York General Hospital in York. He weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces and was 18 inches long.

Grandfather is James Elznic of Geneva.

