Birth, Sheets

Christopher and Karalie (Hickman) Grooms, of Ord, are the parents of a son born March 15, 2021 at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings. He has be…
Jonathan Skelton of Lincoln and Hailea Howell of York are the parents of a son, Daemon Evander-King Skelton, born at 4:18 p.m. on April 18, 20…
Andrew Mayhew and Tristan McGregor, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Melanie Kaylynne Mayhew, born at 5:46 p.m. on April 30, 2021 at He…
Michael and Cheree Folts, of York, are the parents of a son, Cutler Charles Folts, born at 12:14 p.m. on March 24, 2021at Bryan East in Lincol…
McCOOL JCT. -- Jerry and Sue Volkmer of McCool Junction are celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary on May 1, 2021 at the Fish Pond (north …
Austin and Anne (Schuster) Reinsch, of Geneva, are the parents of a daughter, Cora Leigh Reinsch, born at 12:07 a.m. on April 17, 2021 at York…
Brandon and Sadie (Jons) Jones, of Geneva, are the parents of a son, Bennett Lee Jones, born at 4:37 p.m. on April 14, 2021 at York General Ho…
YORK -- Maxine Regier will be turning 90 years old on May 17. Please help her celebrate by sending her a birthday card. Greetings may be sent …
HASTINGS -- Delores Monnier will be celebrating her 90th birthday on April 30. Her family is requesting a card shower to help her celebrate he…
YORK – Don and Maxine Osentowski will celebrate their 68th wedding anniversary on April 25, 2021.