Birth, Magnussen

Alex and Destiny Magnussen are the proud parents of twins born on October 29, 2020. Marcus Lee Magnussen was born at 8:46 a.m. and weighed 4.2 ounces and was 17 ¼ inches long and Liam Roger Magnussen was born at 8:52 a.m. and weighed 4.5 ounces and was 17 ¾ inches long.

Big sister Emily, age 3, welcomed them home.

Grandparents are Shannon Magnussen of Bradshaw and Dee Magnussen of York. Great-grandparents are Roger and Carol Magnussen of York and Dave and Linda Troutman of York.

