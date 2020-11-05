Birth, Magnussen

Alex and Destiny Magnussen are the proud parents of twins born on October 29, 2020. Marcus Lee Magnussen was born at 8:46 a.m. and weighed 4.2 ounces and was 17 ¼ inches long and Liam Roger Magnussen was born at 8:52 a.m. and weighed 4.5 ounces and was 17 ¾ inches long.