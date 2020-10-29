 Skip to main content
Birth, Colgrove
Birth, Colgrove

October 9, 2020

Oliver Lee Colgrove

Oliver Lee Colgrove

Dylan and Shelby (Simacek) Colgrove, of Fairmont, are the parents of a son, Oliver Lee Colgrove, born at 3:40 a.m. on October 9, 2020 at York General Hospital in York. He weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Grandparents are Todd Simacek and Kristi Kennel of Geneva, Melissa and Brad Sharp of Fairmont, Jeff and Jess Thomsen of Fairmont, Heather and Bob Curtis of Syracuse and Jeff Colgrove of Humboldt. Great-grandparents are Linda and John Sutton of Syracuse.

