Johnson I December 20, 2022

Birth - Worster

Aurora Jane Worster

Faith Worster of York is the mother of a daughter, Aurora Jane Worster, born at 5:48 p.m. on December 5, 2022 at York General Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Grandparents are Tom and Tresa Worster of York.

