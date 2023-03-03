Shawn and Paige Wiese, of Omaha, are the parents of a daughter, Baylor Jessica Wiese, born at 2:15 p.m. on February 9, 2023 at Women’s Methodist Hospital in Omaha. She weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces and was 21 inches long.

Grandparents are Chris and Deb (Engel) Nolan of McCool Junction, Gary and Amy Wiese of Lindsey and Dave and Cindy Engel of Silver Creek. Great-grandparents are Gene and Alice Wiese of Lindsey and LaVonne Engel of Silver Creek.