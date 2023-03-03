Brennan and Emily White, of McCool Junction, are the parents of a daughter, Emersyn Lucille White, born at 8:17 a.m. on February 10, 2023 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln. She weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces and was 19 ¾ inches long.

Grandparents are Brian and Jackie White of McCool Junction and Chuck and Paula Burbach of Wynot. Great-grandparents are Sherry Clark and the late John Clark of York; the late Joe and Connie White of McCool Junction; the late Joe and Lucille Burbach of Wynot and the late Paul and Evelyn Johnson of Yankton, S.D.