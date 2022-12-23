 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
December 16, 2022

Birth - Thompson

Lucinda Gail Thompson

Robert and Alyssa (Brown) Thompson, of Lincoln, are the parents of a daughter, Lucinda Gail Thompson, born at 4:19 p.m. on December 16, 2022 at York General Hospital in York. She weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce and was 19 inches long.

Big brother Joseph Inoch Caleb Thompson, age 3, welcomed her home.

Grandparents are Keith and Lois Brown, Jason and Jessica Thompson and Colleen Urban.

Great-grandparents are Clarence and Fredda Brown, Donna and Dennis Thompson, Barbara Cree and Marlon and Marryann Cooper.

