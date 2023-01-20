Birth - Preslicka

Alex Preslicka and Kaitlyn Clift, of Bradshaw, are the parents of a son, Beau Callan Preslicka, born at 7:18 a.m. on January 13, 2023 at York General Hospital in York. He weighed 6 pounds .06 ounces and was 19 ¾ inches long.
Sibling Oakley Clayton Preslicka, age 19 months, welcomed him home.
Grandparents are Melanie and Jerimy Clift of York, Wendy White of Seward and Eric Preslicka of York. Great-grandparents are Charlotte and Glen Coffey of McCool, Vicki Jensen of Geneva and Cheryl Roper of Fairmont.