Birth

Birth - Postier

Birth - Postier

Natasha Rose Postier

Stephen and Monica Postier, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Natasha Rose Postier, born at 4:17 p.m. on September 23, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Seward. She weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Siblings Trinity, age 5; Adria, age 4 and Elias, age 2 welcomed her home.

Grandparents are Kevin and Jeanette Postier of York and Roger and Michelle Wolfe of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Elizabeth Tonner of Markle, Ind.; Galen and Shirley Postier of Topeka, Kan. and Lowell and Phyllis Wellman of Plain City, Ohio.

