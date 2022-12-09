 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birth

Birth - Plock

Camden John Plock

Coltan and Alyssa (Hakl) Plock, of York, are the parents of a son, Camden John Plock, born at 5:08 p.m. on November 23, 2022 at York General Hospital in York. He weighed 7 pounds 8.6 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.

Big sister Raegan, 18 months, welcomed him home.

Grandparents are Jacy and Pam Todd of York, Darren Hakl of Yankton, S.D., Laurie Fox of York and Jesse Plock of Wichita, Kan. Great-grandparents are Jerry and Maxine Hurlbut of York, Dorothy Hakl of Yankton, S.D., Joe and Shirley Plock of McCool Junction and Cheryl Carlson of York.

